Shots fired at 2 officers in unmarked police car

ST. LOUIS – Shots were fired at two officers inside of their vehicle from another vehicle driving by at around 8 p.m. Friday near the 5400 block of Emerson.

Police say the officers were in plain-clothes and patrolling in an unmarked vehicle when they saw a black Mercedes driving erratically. At least one man in the Mercedes fired shots from their vehicle and then fled the scene.

The Mercedes was later recovered by police after it was involved in an accident.

The officers, both 29 years old, were not injured during this incident and did not return fire.

This investigation is ongoing.