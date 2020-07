ST. LOUIS – Occupants of a black SUV shot at a car with three adult men, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-month-old girl inside Friday at 3:50 p.m.

The group was driving on Goodfellow Boulevard towards West Florissant Avenue when the black SUV pulled up next to them, and the victims heard gunshots.

One person in the car, a 25-year-old man, was hit in the back and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.