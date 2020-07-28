Shots fired at St. Louis officers Sunday and Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Shots were fired at St. Louis officers for the second time in two days.

Someone fired shots at officers while they were conducting a traffic stop in the Carr Square neighborhood of north St. Louis at around 10:45 pm. Three officers in their 30s were speaking to the driver of a stopped vehicle near the intersection of 14th Street and Biddle. That is when bullets stared flying in their direction from Loretta Hall Park.

A man was driving his vehicle on Carr Street during the shooting. His car was also damaged in the incident. He flagged down officers to tell them about the shooting.

No one was injured in Monday night’s shooting. Police did not release any information about possible suspects in this case.

A 23-year-old man is in custody charged and with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting arrest after St. Louis Police Officers in a marked police car were shot at.

The incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers went to the Crown Mart gas station located at 1515 N. 13th St. to remove loiterers. Police said Peter Webb then drove past the officers and shot at their vehicle. The vehicle now has bullet holes in it.

An officer suffered a pellet shot to the left elbow. The buckshot went through the window, through the computer, and into the officer.

The other officer and the sergeant were not shot but were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.