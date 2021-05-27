Shots ring out at North St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities are investigating after residents say dozens of shots rang out at an apartment complex in St. Louis County’s north precinct.
It happened around 7pm Thursdayat the Lucas Hunt Village Apartments on the 5300 Block of Lucas and Hunt Road.
Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
There were no injuries reported but there were more than two dozen evidence markers placed at the scene by crime scene investigators. Sadly, residents in the area tell FOX2 that the incident is not unusual.