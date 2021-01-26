Should you quit your job or get a dog? A list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions

The Magic 8-Ball has gotten high tech during the pandemic. Instead of people leaving their future up to a limited variety of answers by shaking a ball, they’ve been asking Google what their next move should be. Sometimes the question even is, “Should I move.”
The pandemic has caused many people across the country to question their decisions, causing people to Google search “Should I…”
AT&T compiled a list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions and it was obvious that different states had different priorities. Missouri’s most-Google “Should I…” question was “Should I get a dog,” while Illinois’ asked Google “Should I quit my job.” Missourians were looking for more responsibility by taking care of a dog, while Illinoisans were looking for less responsibility by questioning if they should quit their jobs.
Below is a list of the most-Googled “Should I…” questions in each state.
|State
|“Should I…”
|Alabama
|Should I quarantine
|Alaska
|Should I refinance
|Arizona
|Should I buy a house now
|Arkansas
|Should I get a dog
|California
|Should I get back with my ex
|Colorado
|Should I quarantine
|Connecticut
|Should I dye my hair
|Delaware
|Should I refinance
|District of Columbia
|Should I quarantine
|Florida
|Should I shave my head
|Georgia
|Should I buy a house now
|Hawaii
|Should I quarantine
|Idaho
|Should I get tested for COVID
|Illinois
|Should I quit my job
|Indiana
|Should I quarantine
|Iowa
|Should I dye my hair
|Kansas
|Should I get a dog
|Kentucky
|Should I have a baby
|Louisiana
|Should I get a dog
|Maine
|Should I refinance
|Maryland
|Should I shave my head
|Massachusetts
|Should I delete Facebook
|Michigan
|Should I pop a blister
|Minnesota
|Should I quit my job
|Mississippi
|Should I quarantine
|Missouri
|Should I get a dog
|Montana
|Should I refinance
|Nebraska
|Should I quarantine
|Nevada
|Should I buy a house now
|New Hampshire
|Should I quarantine
|New Jersey
|Should I pop a blister
|New Mexico
|Should I refinance
|New York
|Should I move houses
|North Carolina
|Should I delete Facebook
|North Dakota
|Should I get tested for COVID
|Ohio
|Should I get a dog
|Oklahoma
|Should I get a dog
|Oregon
|Should I dye my hair
|Pennsylvania
|Should I delete Facebook
|Rhode Island
|Should I quarantine
|South Carolina
|Should I get a dog
|South Dakota
|Should I quarantine
|Tennessee
|Should I refinance
|Texas
|Should I move houses
|Utah
|Should I have a baby
|Vermont
|Should I quarantine
|Virginia
|Should I delete Facebook
|Washington
|Should I delete Facebook
|West Virginia
|Should I refinance
|Wisconsin
|Should I get tested for COVID
|Wyoming
|Should I refinance