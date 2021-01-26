Should you quit your job or get a dog? A list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions

The Magic 8-Ball has gotten high tech during the pandemic. Instead of people leaving their future up to a limited variety of answers by shaking a ball, they’ve been asking Google what their next move should be. Sometimes the question even is, “Should I move.”

The pandemic has caused many people across the country to question their decisions, causing people to Google search “Should I…”

AT&T compiled a list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions and it was obvious that different states had different priorities. Missouri’s most-Google “Should I…” question was “Should I get a dog,” while Illinois’ asked Google “Should I quit my job.” Missourians were looking for more responsibility by taking care of a dog, while Illinoisans were looking for less responsibility by questioning if they should quit their jobs.

Below is a list of the most-Googled “Should I…” questions in each state.

State “Should I…” Alabama Should I quarantine Alaska Should I refinance Arizona Should I buy a house now Arkansas Should I get a dog California Should I get back with my ex Colorado Should I quarantine Connecticut Should I dye my hair Delaware Should I refinance District of Columbia Should I quarantine Florida Should I shave my head Georgia Should I buy a house now Hawaii Should I quarantine Idaho Should I get tested for COVID Illinois Should I quit my job Indiana Should I quarantine Iowa Should I dye my hair Kansas Should I get a dog Kentucky Should I have a baby Louisiana Should I get a dog Maine Should I refinance Maryland Should I shave my head Massachusetts Should I delete Facebook Michigan Should I pop a blister Minnesota Should I quit my job Mississippi Should I quarantine Missouri Should I get a dog Montana Should I refinance Nebraska Should I quarantine Nevada Should I buy a house now New Hampshire Should I quarantine New Jersey Should I pop a blister New Mexico Should I refinance New York Should I move houses North Carolina Should I delete Facebook North Dakota Should I get tested for COVID Ohio Should I get a dog Oklahoma Should I get a dog Oregon Should I dye my hair Pennsylvania Should I delete Facebook Rhode Island Should I quarantine South Carolina Should I get a dog South Dakota Should I quarantine Tennessee Should I refinance Texas Should I move houses Utah Should I have a baby Vermont Should I quarantine Virginia Should I delete Facebook Washington Should I delete Facebook West Virginia Should I refinance Wisconsin Should I get tested for COVID Wyoming Should I refinance