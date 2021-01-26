Should you quit your job or get a dog? A list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions

The Magic 8-Ball has gotten high tech during the pandemic. Instead of people leaving their future up to a limited variety of answers by shaking a ball, they’ve been asking Google what their next move should be. Sometimes the question even is, “Should I move.”

The pandemic has caused many people across the country to question their decisions, causing people to Google search “Should I…”

AT&T compiled a list of each state’s most-Googled “Should I…” questions and it was obvious that different states had different priorities. Missouri’s most-Google “Should I…” question was “Should I get a dog,” while Illinois’ asked Google “Should I quit my job.” Missourians were looking for more responsibility by taking care of a dog, while Illinoisans were looking for less responsibility by questioning if they should quit their jobs.

Below is a list of the most-Googled “Should I…” questions in each state.

State“Should I…”
AlabamaShould I quarantine
AlaskaShould I refinance
ArizonaShould I buy a house now
ArkansasShould I get a dog
CaliforniaShould I get back with my ex
ColoradoShould I quarantine
ConnecticutShould I dye my hair
DelawareShould I refinance
District of ColumbiaShould I quarantine
FloridaShould I shave my head
GeorgiaShould I buy a house now
HawaiiShould I quarantine
IdahoShould I get tested for COVID
IllinoisShould I quit my job
IndianaShould I quarantine
IowaShould I dye my hair
KansasShould I get a dog
KentuckyShould I have a baby
LouisianaShould I get a dog
MaineShould I refinance
MarylandShould I shave my head
MassachusettsShould I delete Facebook
MichiganShould I pop a blister
MinnesotaShould I quit my job
MississippiShould I quarantine
MissouriShould I get a dog
MontanaShould I refinance
NebraskaShould I quarantine
NevadaShould I buy a house now
New HampshireShould I quarantine
New JerseyShould I pop a blister
New MexicoShould I refinance
New YorkShould I move houses
North CarolinaShould I delete Facebook
North DakotaShould I get tested for COVID
OhioShould I get a dog
OklahomaShould I get a dog
OregonShould I dye my hair
PennsylvaniaShould I delete Facebook
Rhode IslandShould I quarantine
South CarolinaShould I get a dog
South DakotaShould I quarantine
TennesseeShould I refinance
TexasShould I move houses
UtahShould I have a baby
VermontShould I quarantine
VirginiaShould I delete Facebook
WashingtonShould I delete Facebook
West VirginiaShould I refinance
WisconsinShould I get tested for COVID
WyomingShould I refinance

