Showers and storms move out as slightly cooler temps arrive

ST. LOUIS – The storms are outta here! Leaving behind slightly cooler air for the Tuesday morning commute thanks to the cold front south. Out the door, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which isn’t much cooler than any other morning as of late.

Overall, the afternoon will be cooler and less humid. This is with highs in the low 80s and dew points back in check. Expect clouds decreasing initially today, but rebuilding a bit into the afternoon bringing a spot shower here and there as we head closer to 4-6 PM today. Nothing that will halt the evening. Overnight clearing out a bit more with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, staying sunny and dry with similar highs, think low to mid-80s. By the end of the week, we work back in heat, humidity, and scattered storms.