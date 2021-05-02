Showers Sunday followed by threat of severe weather on Monday evening

ST. LOUIS – Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will build north into the region through the afternoon on Sunday. A few showers continue overnight.
Most of the daytime hours on Monday will be dry. There will be a lot of clouds through the morning, but some sunshine should break through for the afternoon. High temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees.
By Monday evening, storm chances increase. Numerous storms are expected to develop and move across the region Monday evening into early Tuesday and some of these storms could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the primary concerns but a few tornadoes are also possible.