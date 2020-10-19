Shrewsbury Spire gas line break temporarily suspends MetroLink services

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – A gas line break at the Spire in Shrewsbury temporarily shut down Metrolink services in that area.

Jason Merrill, a spokesman for Spire said a third-party contractor hit a gas line on Spire property, but it was quickly shut off.

According to a MetroLink status update, firefighters requested services between Shrewsbury- Lansdowne I-44 and Maplewood- Manchester to be suspended due to a broken gas line at Spire.

Metro says shuttles took passengers by bus between Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44, Sunnen, and Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink Stations. Passengers traveling in the area may have experienced delays up to 60 minutes.

Merrill said none of Spire’s customers lost gas.