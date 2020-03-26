Sick woman turned away for COVID-19 test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - A 50-year-old woman says she visited the St. Charles County Circle K store almost every day before a worker tested COVID-19 positive. Now she says she cannot get a test – even with a doctor’s order.

She told me, “They turned me away. They said if I’m not in their system (cough).”

She does not want to be identified. She said her doctor told her to go to a St. Charles lab to get a test.”

“They basically didn’t want me nowhere near them and told me to go to St. Joe Hospital (cough, cough), so I went to St. Joe (cough) and I drove around through the thing where they have a covered tent (cough, cough) and when I drove in there I was not on the list. She gave me a piece of paper and told me to go online and fill out the questionnaire and that someone would call me (cough, cough, cough, cough, cough) and whew uhm when I did that, at the end, it said go to your doctor, so it’s becoming a three-ring circus.”

Jackie White got a test eight days ago, “When they first called to say I was going to be quarantined, they said it would be three to five days.”

She says they’ve repeatedly changed the date in which she’ll get her results.

“I personally think they’ve lost them,” she said, “Yes I do. They may not have but, you know, somebody who’s a nurse, she was tested, and they told her sorry we lost your paperwork.”

The latest timeline – she’ll know her results after she’s free from quarantine.

“After that 14 days, I’m free to go, so even without your test exactly then - if it comes back positive, then what? Then what? Then you’re still free to go and do your thing?” said White.

Meanwhile, we keep checking on the woman struggling to get tested. She said, “I have a lung disease too you know and I’m more than qualified to get a test so I guess I just have to sit here (cough, cough, cough, cough, cough, cough), I guess I just have to sit here until I can’t hardly breathe and call an ambulance.”

Then a positive turn the next time we spoke. She says she personally visited another hospital, BJC in St. Peters and was set up for an appointment to get tested tomorrow morning at Christian Northeast Hospital. We’ll track her progress.

I talked to an SSM spokesperson three times today about this difficulty and though he couldn’t discuss a patient, he said he’d look into the concerns. He added there are clear procedures in place that should make it easy for a patient with a doctor’s order to get tested.

We’ll keep working on this as both women are seeking solutions.