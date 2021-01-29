Sign up for a Missouri COVID-19 vaccine waiting list here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are 27 mass vaccination sites in the state of Missouri that are being set up now. One for each region of the state. Governor Mike Parson has mobilized the National Guard to help.

Most of the locations require Missourians to pre-register and have an appointment. You can find a waitlist for your area by checking the directory below.

There is not much vaccine to distribute at the moment. Many Missouri counties are asking people to follow their Facebook pages for the latest updates about when vaccine will be available and where they can get it. But, there are a lot of places you can pre-register to receive the vaccine throughout the state.

Missouri’s vaccine rollout plan includes 3 phases. The state has completed Phase 1A, which is front-facing healthcare workers and long term care residents.

Phase 1B began on January 14 and includes those 65 and older and adults 18-65 with high-risk medical conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has posted a map of COVID-19 Vaccine Providers. The map is intended to be used by those in the populations that are currently eligible for the vaccine. It includes pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, but officials warn the public can’t just show up expecting to get a vaccine.

St. Louis Area Healthcare Providers:

Adair County

The Adair County Health Department is getting requests for COVID vaccine registrations through messages sent through their website and phone calls. Call 660-665-8491 if you do not have internet access.

Andrew County

Learn more about the Andrew County COVID vaccine distribution program on the health department’s website.

Atchison County

The Atchison County Health Department is asking people to register for the COVID vaccine here or you can call 660-736-4121.

Audrain County

You can sign up for vaccine registration in Audrain County by calling 573-591-3755 or filling out this survey.

Barry County

Go to the Barry County Health Department’s website or Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution.

Barton County

Visit the Barton County Health Department’s website or Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution. They have released information from AuBurn Pharmacies about vaccine distribution.

Bates County

Go to the Bates County Health Department’s website or Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution.

Benton County

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is scheduling vaccine appointments. If you are eligible then call 660-890-8660 to schedule an appointment.

Bollinger County

Fill out this form on the Bollinger County Health Department’s website to register for the COVID vaccine.

Boone County

Fill out this survey for notifications about COVID vaccine distribution in Columbia.

Butler County

Sign up for the Butler County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list here. For more information call (573) 785-8478 or by e-mail at info@butlercountyhealth.org.

Caldwell County

Sign up for the Caldwell County Health Department’s COVID vaccine survey here. You can also sign up for text message notifications through their website.

Callaway County

People interested in signing up to receive COVID vaccine in Callaway County should fill out this survey.

Camden County

Sign up for a vaccine appointment with Lake Regional at lakeregional.com/vaccine. Look for more updates on the county’s Facebook page.

Cape Girardeau County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Cape Girardeau County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list.

Carroll County

Go to the Carroll County Health Department‘s website or Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution.

Carter County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Carter County County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list.

Cass County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Cass County County Health Department‘s COVID vaccine waiting list.

Cedar County

Go to Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution.

Chariton County

Go to the Chariton County Health Center’s website or Facebook page for the latest information about vaccine distribution.

Christian County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Christian County Health Department‘s COVID vaccine waiting list.

City of St. Joseph

Register for vaccine clinics by visiting this website. Follow the Mosaic Life Care’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

City of St. Louis

Fill out this survey for notifications about COVID vaccine distribution in the city of St. Louis.

Clark County

Call the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System at 573-629-3570 weekdays from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Clay County

Fill out this form to share your interest in getting a COVID vaccine with the Clay County Health Department.

Clinton County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Clinton County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list.

Cole County

Look for COVID vaccine notifications on the Cole County Health Department’s website or Facebook page.

Cooper County

Follow the Cooper County Health Center’s Facebook page for updates about vaccine distribution.

Crawford County

Register for COVID vaccine text message notifications by texting CubaMO to 672-83

or CrawfordCo to 672-83. Register for vaccine appointments through Sinks Pharmacy

BJC or Mercy.

Dade County

The Dade County Health Department has partnered with the Polk County Health Center for vaccine distribution. Fill out this survey to register.

Dallas County

Fill out this survey to show your interest in getting a COVID vaccine in Dallas County. Follow the health department’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Daviess County

Follow the Daviess County Health Department on Facebook for the latest vaccine distribution updates. If you have any questions please call 660-663-2414.

Dent County

Follow the Dent County Health Center on Facebook for the latest notifications about COVID vaccine distribution.

Douglas County

Follow the Douglas County Health Department on Facebook for the latest notifications about COVID vaccine distribution.

Dunklin County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Dunklin County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list.

Franklin County

Register for COVID-19 vaccine at fcmohealth.org, MERCY Washington mercy.net/movaccine, or BJC Sullivan.



Gasconade County

Fill out this survey to sign up for the Gasconade County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list.



Grundy County

Look for COVID vaccine notifications on the Grundy County Health Department’s website or Facebook page.

Harrison County

Follow the Harrison County Health Department on Facebook for the latest notifications about COVID vaccine distribution.

Henry County

Please call or text the following number, 660-492-6605. Leave a message with the

following information: your name, phone number and what tier you fall in.

Hickory County

Are you 65 or older? At high risk? Call the Hickory County Health Department at 417-745-2138 to make an appointment for the COVID vaccine.

Holt County

Call the Holt County Health Department at (660) 446-2909 for help and follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

Howell County

Visit the Howell County Health Department’s website for distribution plans. Fill out the COVID-19 Screening-COVID-1-Immunization consent form that you can fill out, print and bring with you once appointments are scheduled.

Iron County

To pre-register for COVID vaccine call the Iron County Health Department at 573-546-7121 or the Iron County Medical Center at 573-546-1260. Follow this Facebook page for the latest updates.

Jackson County

Complete the Jackson County Health Department’s COVID-19 survey to get notifications about vaccine distribution.

Jasper County

Follow the Jasper County Health Department on Facebook for the latest notifications about COVID vaccine distribution.

Jefferson County

Complete the Jefferson County Health Department’s COVID-19 survey to get notifications about vaccine distribution.

Johnson County

Register for a vaccine clinic with the Johnson County Health Department here.

Joplin

Learn more about Joplin’s COVID vaccine plan here. Follow the health department on Facebook for the latest update.

Kansas City

Fill out this survey for notifications about COVID vaccine distribution from the City of Kansas City, Missouri.

Knox County

Follow the Knox County Health Department on Facebook for the latest notifications about COVID vaccine distribution.

Laclede County

Register for COVID vaccination updates at Mercy – mercy.net/MOVaccine, Jordan Valley – Call 417-334-8337 or go online at www.jordanvalley.org, Lake Regional – Call 573-348-7444 or go online at www.lakeregional.com/vaccine

Lafayette County

Fill out this survey for notifications about COVID vaccine distribution from Lafayette County.

Lawrence County

Call the Lawrence County Health Department at 417-466-2201 if you re eligible to recieve a COVID vaccine in the state of Missouri.

Lewis County

Follow the Lewis County Health Department on Facebook for the latest COVID vaccine distribution updates. Call them at (573) 767-5312 for help.

Lincoln County

Fill out this pre-registration form to receive COVID vaccine updates from the Lincoln County Health Department.

Linn County

Follow the Linn County Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest updates. Schedule a COVID vaccine appointment by calling 660-258-7251.

Livingston County

Sign up for the COVID vaccine waiting list here. You will receive notifications once the survey has been submitted.

Macon County

The Macon County Health Department has detailed instructions and the forms you need to fill out before vaccination on their website.

Madison County

Call 573-783-2747 and select option 1 to share your interest in getting a COVID vaccine. Visit the Madison County Health Department’s website for more details and follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Marion County

Visit the Marion County Health Department’s website for the latest information about COVID vaccine distribution.

McDonald County

Pre-register for a COVID vaccine appointment through the McDonald County Health Department by calling 417-223-4351. Follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Mercer County

If you are in a tier approved by the state of Missouri then you should contact the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630 to register your interest in a COVID vaccine. Follow their Facebook page for the latest developments.

Miller County

Sign up to get COVID vaccine updates by filling out this form. Follow the Miller County Health Center on Facebook for the latest updates.

Mississippi County

Follow the Mississippi County Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest updates. They have had registrations open to the public previously.

Moniteau County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Monroe County

Follow the Monroe County Health Department’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

Montgomery County

Please complete this survey if you are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Morgan County

If you would like to receive an email notification, please fill out this form.

New Madrid County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Newton County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Nodaway County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Oregon County

Call the Oregon County Health Department at 417-778-7450 to set up a appointment and see if you qualify. Follow their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Osage County

Visit the Osage County Health Department‘s website for more information. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Ozark County

Follow the Ozark County Health Department on Facebook for updates. If you have any questions you may call them at 417-679-3334.

Pemiscot County

Follow the Pemiscot County Health Center on Facebook for updates. The National Guard is holding a clinic on February 5 and they will post the registration link there.

Perry County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Pettis County

Follow the Pemiscot County Health Center on Facebook for links to register. The Bothwell Regional Health Center also has a link to register for a vaccine appointment.



Phelps/Maries County

Fill out the survey from the Phelps-Maries County Health Department here.

Pike County

Learn more about the Pike County Health Department’s COVID vaccine plans here.

Platte County

Fill out the survey from the Platte County Health Department here.

Polk County

Fill out this survey from the Polk County Health Center or call 417-326-7250.

Pulaski County

Follow the Pulaski County Health Center’s Facebook page for the latest updates. They have had registrations open to the public.

Putnam County

Follow the Putnam County Health Department on Facebook for links to register.

Ralls County

Learn about how to sign up for COVID vaccine clinics here.

Randolph County

Complete the COVID vaccine registration form here.

Ray County

Follow the Ray County Health Department on Facebook for the latest COVID vaccine updates.

Reynolds County

Follow the Reynolds County Health Center on Facebook for the latest updates or call 573-648-2498 ext. 211, 212 or 220.

Ripley County

Sign up for the Butler County Health Department’s COVID vaccine waiting list here. For more information call (573) 785-8478 or by e-mail at info@butlercountyhealth.org.

Saline County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Schuyler County

Follow the Schuyler County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates.

Scotland County

Follow the Scotland County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates

Scott County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Shannon County

Learn more about vaccine distribution and registration through the Shannon County Health Center’s Facebook page.

Shelby County

Follow the Shelby County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates

Springfield-Greene County

Sign up for COVID vaccine alerts from the city of Springfield here.

St. Charles County

Register to get the COVID vaccine here.

St. Clair County

Call the St. Clair County Health Department at 417-646-8332. Follow Ellett Memorial Hospital on Facebook for more information.

St. Francois County

Pre-register for the COVID vaccine here.

St. Louis County

To pre-register, click this link.

Ste. Genevieve County

Learn about how to register for the COVID vaccine here.

Stoddard County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Stone County

Get the latest updates from the Stone County Health Department from their website or Facebook page.

Sullivan County

The Sullivan County Health Department’s website has the forms you need to fill out. Learn more about vaccine distribution in Sullivan County through the health department’s Facebook page.

Taney County

Sign up for the waitlist here. Learn more on the Taney County Health Department’s website.

Texas County

Get the latest updates on COVID vaccine distribution through the Texas County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Vernon County

Sign up for the COVID vaccine notification list through the Nevada Regional Medical Center. See the latest updates through Vernon County’s Facebook page.

Warren County

Sign up for the waitlist here.

Washington County

Get the latest updates on COVID vaccine distribution through the Washington County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Parkland Pharmacy in Piedmont Mo has been approved as a vaccinator for COVID-19 and will be making a waiting list. The number to call is 573-223-4235. Also, you can go online and register at www.parklandrx.com/covid

Follow the Wayne County Health Center on Facebook for more updates.

Webster County

The latest COVID information from the Webster County Health Department can be found on their Facebook page.

Wright County

Get the latest updates on COVID vaccine distribution through the Wright County Health Department’s Facebook page.