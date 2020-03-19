Sign up for Ameren Missouri’s new coronavirus income relief program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Amid this coronavirus pandemic, Ameren Missouri is helping it’s customers who are experiencing hardship due to reduced hours or layoffs. They’ve partnered with United Way of Greater St. Louis and Heat-Up Missouri and provided 1 million dollars in energy assistance funds to those impacted by this crisis.

“During this particular coronavirus crisis, we’re pleased to be able to donate an additional one million dollars today to provide energy assistance funds to those in need,” said Ameren Missouri President Marty Lyons.

Ameren has also suspended all disconnections for non-payment and are forgiving late fees for both residential and business customers who are struggling to make payments.

In order to ensure that power stays on while keeping their employees safe, Ameren has been taking aggressive steps which began on March 14th. They’ve transitioned many workers to working from home so they have the workers necessary to keep everything running.

“All to make sure that we do our part in terms of stopping the spread of this virus and make sure that we have the workers necessary to continue to provide great service to our customers,” Lyons said.

Now, there’s an additional challenge Ameren will be facing. Severe weather season ramping up while COVID-19 concerns are only getting stronger and social distancing is a must. Lyons says that his crews are ready to go.

“Even today as we see the possibility of severe weather, whether that be high winds, rain, even tornadoes in various parts of our service territory, our teams are mobilized and prepared to react to any kind of weather-related outage needs just as they ordinarily would be,” said Lyons.

To determine if you qualify to participate in Ameren Missouri’s new coronavirus income relief program or to fill out an application, visit 211helps.org/AmerenRelief.