Sign up for an Illinois COVID-19 vaccine waiting list here

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – There are more than 3.2 million Illinois residents that are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Illinois has a website to help people know where nearby vaccination sites are located, how to make an appointment, and updates about the state’s plan. Currently healthcare workers and most people over 65 years old are eligible for the vaccine.
Most of the locations require you to pre-register and have an appointment. You can find a waitlist for your area by checking the directory below.
There is not much vaccine to distribute at the moment. Many Illinois counties are asking people to follow their Facebook pages for the latest updates about when vaccine will be available But, there are a lot of places you can pre-register to receive the vaccine throughout the state.
You can take a COVID vaccination screening questionnaire from the state of Illinois here. Lookup a vaccine provider through the state’s map by clicking here.
Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state. Several other private pharmacies are partnering with the state to provide vaccines. Links to register with the businesses are available below.
Illinois pharmacies providing COVID vaccine:
St. Clair County is working with the Illinois National Guard to provide mass vaccinations at a site in the Metro East. There are also several other sites across Illinois that are offering mass vaccinations in coordination with local health departments and the guard. There will be 25 more mass vaccination sites would open in the coming weeks.
As more vaccine becomes available from the federal government the additional sites will open. Here is the current list of sites:
- Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights
- Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville
- Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island
- Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights
- Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero
- North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside
- Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago
- Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins
- John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
- Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park
Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state:
- Adams County
- Bond County
- Boone County
- Bureau County
- Brown County – Call 217-600-4829 if you qualify for an appointment
- Bureau County
- Calhoun County
- Carroll County – Call 815-244-8855 if you qualify for an appointment
- Cass County – Call 217-452-3057 if you qualify for an appointment
- Champaign County
- Chicago
- Christian County
- Clark County – Call 217-382-4207
- Clinton County
- Coles County
- Cook County
- Crawford County
- Cumberland County
- DeKalb County
- DeWitt-Piatt Counties
- Douglas County
- DuPage County
- East St. Louis
- Effingham County
- Egyptian Health Department
- Evanston
- Fayette County
- Ford County
- Franklin-Williamson Counties
- Fulton County
- Greene County
- Grundy County
- Hamilton County
- Hancock County
- Henderson County Call 309-627-2812 Ext. 240
- Henry County
- Iroquois County
- Jackson County
- Jasper County
- Jefferson County
- Jersey County
- Jo Daviess County
- Kane County
- Kankakee County
- Kendall County
- Knox County
- Lake County
- LaSalle County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Livingston County
- Logan County
- Macon County
- Macoupin County
- Madison County
- Marion County Call 618-548-3878
- Marshall County
- Mason County
- McDonough County
- McHenry County
- McLean County
- Menard County
- Mercer County Call 309-582-3759.
- Monroe County
- Montgomery County
- Morgan County
- Moultrie County
- Oak Park
- Ogle County
- Peoria County
- Perry County 618 357-5371
- Pike County Call 217-285-4407 and use option 8
- Putnam County
- Randolph County
- Rock Island County
- Sangamon County
- Schuyler County
- Scott County Call 217-742-8203
- Shelby County
- St. Clair County
- Stark County
- Stephenson County
- Stickney Township
- Tazewell County
- Vermilion County
- Wabash County
- Warren County
- Washington County Call 618-327-3644
- Wayne County
- Whiteside County
- Will County
- Winnebago County
- Woodford County