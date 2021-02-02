Sign up for an Illinois COVID-19 vaccine waiting list here

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – There are more than 3.2 million Illinois residents that are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Illinois has a website to help people know where nearby vaccination sites are located, how to make an appointment, and updates about the state’s plan. Currently healthcare workers and most people over 65 years old are eligible for the vaccine.

Most of the locations require you to pre-register and have an appointment. You can find a waitlist for your area by checking the directory below.

There is not much vaccine to distribute at the moment. Many Illinois counties are asking people to follow their Facebook pages for the latest updates about when vaccine will be available But, there are a lot of places you can pre-register to receive the vaccine throughout the state.

You can take a COVID vaccination screening questionnaire from the state of Illinois here. Lookup a vaccine provider through the state’s map by clicking here.

Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state. Several other private pharmacies are partnering with the state to provide vaccines. Links to register with the businesses are available below.

Illinois pharmacies providing COVID vaccine:

St. Clair County is working with the Illinois National Guard to provide mass vaccinations at a site in the Metro East. There are also several other sites across Illinois that are offering mass vaccinations in coordination with local health departments and the guard. There will be 25 more mass vaccination sites would open in the coming weeks.

As more vaccine becomes available from the federal government the additional sites will open. Here is the current list of sites:

Arlington Heights Health Center – 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds – 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville

Blue Island Health Center – 12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island

Cottage Grover Health Center – 1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights

Morton East Adolescent Health Center – 2423 S. Austin Blvd., Cicero

North Riverside Health Center – 1800 S. Harlem Ave., North Riverside

Provident Hospital – 500 E. 51st St., Chicago

Robbins Health Center – 13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital – 1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

Tinley Park Convention Center – 18451 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park

Vaccinations are being or will be provided by many local health departments across the state: