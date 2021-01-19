Sign up for St. Louis area COVID-19 vaccine appointments here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – More than 1.5 million people in the St. Louis area are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is helping to coordinate the distribution of the medicine. They are trying to make it easier for everyone to make an appointment to get a shot by sharing the information about where to sign up for one.

People who can now get the vaccine include healthcare workers, first responders, and people over 65-years-old. Plus, others over the age of 40 with specific health conditions may also get a shot. The state of Missouri has a specific list of who is eligible here.

FOX 2 checked with several approved vaccination providers. . Everyone we talked with says they are still waiting for word from state officials on when a vaccine shipment will be sent to them.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force commander Dr. Alex Garza is telling everyone to register with their health care providers or their county for the vaccine.

Register to get a vaccine through your local health department or regional health system. The local healthcare providers offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccine are listed below:

