BELLEVILLE, Il. – It’s a beautiful day Sunday to go for a run and help raise funds for a West Belleville neighborhood. The annual Signal Hill Neighborhood Association’s 5K run and walk is back, featuring the gorgeous scenery of the Signal Hill Greenspace.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. at the Singal Hill School in Belleville. The fee was $25 with proceeds going to support the ongoing beautification and upkeep of the Signal Hill neighborhood.

Entry fees the day of the race are $30 for the 5K and $25 for the one-mile Fun Run.

The course is a loop – the start and finish are near the Signal Hill School. People of all ages could join in, making it fun for the whole family. The top three overall runners will get awards, and all runners under 18 who finish the Fun Run, will get medals.