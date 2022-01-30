Major winter storm to impact the region late Tuesday into Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Confidence continues to grow for a major winter storm late Tuesday through Thursday.

Precipitation for St. Louis should start as rain on Tuesday transitioning to an icy mix overnight and then snow on Wednesday. This transition from a mix to snow happens from north the south. The timing of this transition is still unclear. Nonetheless, significant snow and sleet accumulations are likely across the region.

To the north, the transition to snow will happen earlier meaning amounts could be higher. To the south, ice accumulations are looking possible.

The exact path of the storm system has a big impact on the forecast. The timing of the transition from a wintry mix to all snow on Wednesday will also impact snow accumulations.

It’s time to make preparations now and adjust any plans in the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe accordingly.