Sikhs of STL hold food drive this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Sikhs STL are supporting families in need by holding a food drive this weekend.

Families can get non-perishables and fresh produce. They want to stress this is no questions asked.

The Zakat Foundation of America and the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis are also helping out.

The giveaway is Saturday, November 14 from 11:00 a.m. a-m to 3:00 p.m at the Islamic Center at 1434 North Grand Blvd.

They are also collecting warm clothes to give to those with no place to call home on Thanksgiving.

