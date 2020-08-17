Silver Advisory Alert issued for O’Fallon man with dementia

O’FALLON, Mo. – A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for an O’Fallon, Missouri man diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Neal Schmucker, 62, left his home Monday at about 8:30 a.m. in his grey 2003 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab. His license plate is 0MB-B82.

Schmucker was recently diagnosed with dementia and doesn’t have his medicine according to police.

Schmucker is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds with brown/grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.