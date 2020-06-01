Breaking News
Silver Dollar City reopening in two weeks with limits on park capacity

BRANSON, Mo. – Amusement park Silver Dollar City is opening for the 2020 season after being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The park will open exclusively for season pass holders on the weekend of June 13-14 and then for the general public on Monday, June 15.

Park capacity will be limited, so pass holders and general admission guests must reserve the date they wish to visit. Reservations can be made online at SilverDollarCity.com/reservations or by using their mobile app.

All visitors will be subject to a touchless temperature scan before entering the park. Guests over the age of 3 will have to wear a mask as well. Additional safety and operational information at SilverDollarCity.com/playsafe.

White Water, Silver Dollar City’s waterpark, will open June 15 and June 16 for season pass holders, and then June 17 for the general public.

The Showboat Branson Belle will reopen Saturday, June 20. Walk-up purchases are allowed but reservations are encouraged.

