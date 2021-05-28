Simone Biles and more show off skills in St. Louis this October

ST. LOUIS – The gymnast who wears a rhinestone-shaped goat on her leotard, Simone Biles, will come to St. Louis in October to perform some of her most famous skills.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, is headlining the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11 on Ticketmaster.com.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!

Biles along with 2016 Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, All-American NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup Morgan Hurd, 2018 NCAA National Champion from UCLA Peng-Peng Lee, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games Danusia Francis, and 8-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles will perform at the Enterprise Center on October 15.

More gymnasts will be announced as it gets closer to the date.

On May 22 at the US Classic, Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike vault, a vault traditionally only done by men. She is the first woman to land the skill in competition. She won three of the four events and the all-around.

The Dome at America’s Center will host the US Olympic Team Trials from June 24 to June 27.