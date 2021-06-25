Simone Biles’ boyfriend, a St. Louis native, cheering her on at Olympic gymnastic trials

ST. LOUIS– Simone Biles and the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team is kicking off their first day of competition Friday night and while fans have been lining up there is one special fan that will be in the crowd.

Biles’ boyfriend, St. Louis native and Texans player Jonathan Owens, came home to cheer her on.

“The opportunity to be able to come watch her in my own city, and I hear it’s getting a bunch or buzz. It’s pretty dope,” said Owens.

He says the news of the Olympics getting postponed last year was hard on Biles but he was there to help get her through.

“Especially when it first came out that they would have to wait another year and she was just kind of voicing to me the frustrations, and I kind of didn’t understand why it would be so upsetting. Like it’s just next year, but she explained that it’s a whole year of training,” said Owens. “That’s a lot of training and a lot of pounding and training on your body.”

Now one year later, he will have the opportunity to watch Biles make history.

“Being in person and seeing her do all her flips… she makes it look effortless, and I really get to see how high she gets off the ground compared to how tall she is. The explosiveness. The power. They really are true athletes. I’ve come to realize that now,” said Owens.