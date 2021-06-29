Simone Biles is back in Houston and, ‘Missing Imo’s’

Simone Biles waves after competing in the floor exercise during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Something sublime happened Saturday night. Images of Simone Biles sampling Imo’s Pizza started circulating on social media and people in St. Louis could not be more pleased.

Now, the Olympian is letting everyone know about her affection for the “Square Beyond Compare.” Biles posted this tweet Tuesday afternoon, “Back in Houston and already missing Imo’s.”

Imo’s Pizza replied, “We miss you.”

You may have missed the start of this provel partnership. Imo’s Pizza posted a pic of Simone Biles Saturday to Facebook with this caption, “Team USA gymnast Simone Biles getting familiar with Imo’s after competing yesterday while in STL. “

Lion’s Choice replied to the tweet with a meme stating, “One of us! One of us!”

Who knew world class athletes recover wit St. Louis style pizza? This may be a trend worth watching.

Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team.

Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars. The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.