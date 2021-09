ST. LOUIS – A single-car crash on I-70 eastbound near Shreve is blocking multiple lanes Thursday morning.

There is only one lane of traffic getting through as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is impacting the normal lanes. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose said the express lanes are not impacted. She suggests motorists use those for the time being.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Refresh this story for the latest information.