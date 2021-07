ST. LOUIS – It’s that time once again for people to say meet me at The Muny.

Single tickets for the 103rd season go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

There are five shows this summer.

The season starts July 26 with The Muny premiere of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.” Then there’s “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “On Your Feet,” and “Chicago.”

Season tickets for all five shows are still available through July 23.

