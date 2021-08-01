Single-vehicle accident kills 2 men in Montgomery County, IL

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Il. – The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Saturday, July 31 at approximately 11:16 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 in Montgomery County. The driver and one of the two passengers were killed in the accident.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck, 51-year-old John Thompson of Witt, Illinois, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 16 near North 19th Avenue when he drove off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. Thompson then overcorrected a few times before the truck went into a ditch and overturned.

Both the driver and front seat passenger, 21-year-old James Thompson of Witt, Illinois, were ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The back seat passenger was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The road was closed for about 4 hours during the crash investigation. The crash remains under investigation, there is no further information available at this time.