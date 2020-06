ST. LOUIS – A fatal crash closed westbound Interstate 70 at O’Fallon Park early Tuesday morning.

The one-vehicle crash happened at just after 3:40a.m. The driver person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released. No further information regarding the cause of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story.

6/16/2020 3:44:00AM

I70 WB / W. Florissant

Accident Fatality

