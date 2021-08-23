SIU student killed, 3 injured in off-campus party

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a Southern Illinois University student died after she and three other people were shot early Sunday during a party near the school’s campus.

Carbondale police say SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot about 3 a.m. Sunday in Carbondale just north of campus.

Three other gunshot victims came into the same hospital’s emergency room on their own. They suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the shooting near the campus came just after the first week of fall semester classes. A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for Jackson.

