SIUE basketball player loses father to COVID-19

Shirts honoring the memory of John Best, father of SIUE guard Jackson Best, who passed away from COVID 19. Photo Courtesy: Joe Pott

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Southern Illinois Edwardsville men’s basketball program returned to the court Thursday for the first time in more than a month, as games were postponed in line with Ohio Valley Conference coronavirus protocols. The team is on the road at Tennessee State, without guard Jackson Best. Best’s father, John, died of COVID two days ago.

Jackson Best, a senior from Edwardsville, paid tribute to his father in an emotional Instagram post.

“He was so devoted to his family. Never once did he miss one of my games growing up whether I was starting or at the end of the bench. He was so selfless. He put the needs of the family first and his last. Never take your loved ones for granted and always appreciate people for who they are inside. I can say without a doubt that I will see my dad again.”

The team is wearing shirts in John Best’s memory tonight.

