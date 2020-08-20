SIUE becomes first university with Electronic Storage Detection dog

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University added a dog to the SIUE Police force. Marshall is trained as an emotional support dog and as an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) dog.

Marshall the black English Labrador Retriever is 18 months old and with his addition to the force, he makes SIUE the first University in America to have an ESD dog.

SIUE said Marshall can detect the chemical compound “Triphenolphosphine (TPPO), found in many electronics, and can locate something as small as a micro SD card hidden inside the wall or ceiling. His primary mission will be to assist with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Southwest Illinois.”

SIUE Police will have Marshall assist in local, county, state and federal search warrants, and major case homicide investigations. He will be on-campus to serve as an emotional support dog in Counseling Services and during victim interviews.

“Marshall is a very friendly and active lab,” said Detective Dave Baybordi, Marshall’s handler and a 12-year member of SIUE Police. “I’ve got two kids at home that are going to give him a lot of attention!”