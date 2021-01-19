SIUE professor composes fanfare for Biden Inauguration Ceremony

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville professor was selected by the President’s Own United States Marine Band to compose a new fanfare for Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration ceremony Wednesday.

Professor of Composition Dr. Kim Archer works in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences Department of Music.

She named her composition “Fanfare Politeia” which is translated from Plato’s Greek term for “Republic.”

Fanfare Politeia celebrates the United States’ traditions of a free and fair election, and of a peaceful transfer of power.

“This is an incredible honor,” Archer said. “If you had told my 20-year-old self that someday the Marine Band would play my music, much less for a presidential inauguration, I would never have believed it.”

Archer’s musical work will be distributed by Murphy Music Press, a Cleveland based music publishing company, which will make the composition available for purchase after the Inauguration.