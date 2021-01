EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is ranked fourth among Illinois public colleges on Forbes list of America’s Top Colleges.

On the magazine’s list of America’s Top Colleges, SIUE ranks 563 overall. On the same list, SIUE is ranked 204 in public colleges and in the midwest the school ranks 136.

SIUE said Forbes ranks schools based on return on investment, including success after graduation, student debt and student satisfaction.