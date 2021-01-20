SIUE ROTC cadet’s friends raise money for him after his ‘catastrophic’ injuries from a gunshot

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A member of SIUE’s Army ROTC was shot near campus Thursday, January 14 and now his friends are supporting him through a GoFundMe page.

Moneer Damra, 26, is from Chicago and is a nursing student and ROTC cadet at the university.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 270 and Route 157. Damra was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck. He was in critical condition at this time.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported that Damra was shot in the neck and Bryan Sims, a fellow ROTC cadet at SIUE told the outlet that Damra’s “injuries are pretty catastrophic.”

The money raised on the GoFundMe page is going directly to Damra and his family. This will help with the cost of his medical expenses and lodging for his family.

The page has raised more than $12,000 since it was created on Saturday, January 16.

Click here to donate.