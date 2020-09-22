SIUE’s Kappa Delta Pi education majors offer free virtual tutoring sessions

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student organization is offering free online tutoring for Metro East students grades K-12 in all subjects.

The Lambda Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi (KDP) International Honor Society has been providing one-hour tutoring sessions to students with hopes that it will help smooth the transition of virtual learning.

According to the faculty advisor, Barabra Martin, the organization hopes to have up to 25 more eduction majors tutoring throughout the semester.

The tutors have expressed the amount of gratitude they’ve received from families due to their help.

“Parents have told me that their child’s school work seems like a foreign language to them sometimes,” said Amanda Frisch, KDP co-president. “The tutoring puts their mind at ease, and they love knowing our services are free! We do our best to make sure students are learning in a happy environment, because we know that’s when they will do their best.”

The organization has been providing free tutoring services since August 31 and will continue through the pandemic.

To register for tutoring services:

signupgenesis.com or email kdp.siue@gmail.com.

After students register, a link to a Zoom session will be emailed.