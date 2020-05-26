Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening

EUREKA, Mo – Six Flags St. Louis is still waiting to reopen, but did release its new safety measures for when it is able to allow guests again.

In addition to an already announced online reservation system to help manage crowds, the park will also use new technology, including state-of-the-art imaging for temperature checks, advanced security screening technology for touchless bags, and expanded mobile food ordering.

The park is implementing other safety measures and hygiene protocols. The guidelines were developed with epidemiologists.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

· Contact-less IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry; and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;

· All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day. Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement; and

· Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

· Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

· Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

· Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

· Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play; arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

· Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

· Capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

· Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

· Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

· Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

· Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

· Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

· Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

· All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

· Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

· Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

· Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

· Beverages will be served by attendants, and guests will receive any drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

· All employees will be issued a Team Member Action Pack which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

· Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

· Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

· Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

· Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

· Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

· Safety messaging and reminders on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, in-park announcements, and recorded phone messages will occur frequently;

· Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place;

· Informational safety signage is posted throughout the park; and

· Handouts outlining guest screening processes and safety procedures will be distributed at the Toll Plaza.

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Six Flags will establish attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity in order to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. The process will take 5-7 minutes, and guests will complete the following steps:

· Enter their online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number;

· Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit;

· Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

· Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy; and

· Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass.

Guests will be contacted electronically the day before their scheduled visit to confirm the plans and their health status. Guests can cancel without penalty before 8:00 a.m. on the day of their visit.

You can learn more about these guidelines and find out about how to make reservations once the park reopens by visiting the Six Flags St. Louis site.