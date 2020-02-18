Six Flags giving high schoolers a chance to make their promposal at the park

EUREKA, Mo. – Prom season is right around the corner and Six Flags wants to help with your promposal!

Three area high school students will get the chance to make their dream promposal at the park.

You have to be a current high school student and live within 125 miles of the park.

If selected, you have to be able to carry out the promposal during the park’s spring break event, from March 18 through March 21.

Six Flags will collaborate with the winners to make their perfect promposals a reality and provide them two gold season passes.

38.502554 -90.627904