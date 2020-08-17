Six Flags has a new spooky season attraction

EUREKA, Mo. – HALLOWFEST is coming to Six Flags St. Louis this spooky season.

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from October 3 to November 1.

“During HALLOWFEST, guests will experience the same health and safety measures that we have operated our parks with all summer including daily temperature checks prior to entry, social distancing, enhanced sanitization measures, and face masks required for guests and team members,” Six Flags St. Louis President Phil Liggett said.

Six Flags St. Louis said the event will be split between Thrills by Day and Chills by Night.

Thrills by Day includes scary storytelling at the Trick-or-Treat Trail with candy and treats for kids 11 and under. There will be live shows performed on the Palace Porch. Also social distancing photo opportunities with “scare-actors.” Guests can also enjoy a dance break affectionately called “Freaktime” at the thirteenth minute of every hour.

Chills by Night includes a creepy atmosphere of fog, “eerie lighting and sinister music.” There will also be a bar. Guests can ride all of the roller coasters in complete darkness. Scary apparel will be on sale as well.

In order to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, Six Flags St. Louis said all employees and all guests older than 3 must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. All rides, restaurants and bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Throughout the park guests can find hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations readily available.