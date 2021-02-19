Six Flags plans to open all parks for the 2021 season

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags is planning on opening all of its theme parks and waterparks for the 2021 season.
Six Flags St. Louis will open on March 20 to celebrate 50 years in business. It will start with a Spring Break celebration with a socially distanced entertainment zone complete with a DJ, dancing, games, specialty foods and photo spots.
The park will have its 50th Anniversary Celebration from June 5 to July 24 with special events, shows and historic displays planned.
Six Flags will have extensive COVID safety measures in place.