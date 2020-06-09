Six Flags St. Louis announces opening dates

EUREKA, Mo. – Three months after closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags St. Louis is preparing to reopen with smaller crowds.

Six Flags will reopen June 22-25 in preview mode to members and Season Pass holders. According to a statement, in accordance with the CDC, during this preview phase, the park will have reduced attendance levels. Then on Friday, June 26 they will begin accepting the general public visitors.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will have a slightly later reopening date.

“We are very excited to be able to open and welcome our guests back to Six Flags St. Louis,” said Six Flags St. Louis Park President Phil Liggett. “The health and safety of our guests and team members remain our number one priority. All of these new safety measures are designed to create an environment where our guests can have fun with family and friends and feel safe while doing so”.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation by click here.

Reopening plans include:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests prior to entry. Additionally, all employees will have their temperature taken as they arrive to work;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day.

Masks will be available at the front gate for any guest without one; and

Masks will not be required on water attractions.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play, and arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including the following:

o Public Seating

o Tabletops

o Counters

o Doors

o Trash cans

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required

Beverages will be served by attendants; any drink bottle refills will be served in a paper cup each time guests refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include the following items: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders will be displayed on Six Flags’ website, and in newsletters;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Guests may begin making reservations as follows:

Diamond and Diamond Elite Members beginning at 9:00 AM on June 11;

All Members beginning at 12 noon on June 11;

Season Pass holders beginning at 9:00 AM on June 12; and

The general public beginning at 9:00 AM on June 15.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit. All Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.