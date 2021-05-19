Six Flags St. Louis dropping mask requirement for vaccinated guests

EUREKA, Mo. – Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated visitors at Six Flags St. Louis. Temperature screenings and reservations are also going away. The policy changes come on the heels of new CDC guidelines and in conjunction with local health department restrictions.
Six Flags St. Louis released this statement:
“As we continue to follow CDC guidelines as well as federal and state regulations, effective Saturday, May 22, fully vaccinated guests and team members will no longer be required to wear face masks in our park. We will continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals. We will also no longer conduct temperature screenings for guests or require advanced reservations to visit the park.”
Vaccinated baseball fans heading to Busch Stadium no longer need to don a face covering. The team can now welcome approximately 30,000 fans.
Other businesses have also recently revised their mask policy allowing fully vaccinated individuals to go without masks. That list includes Target, Walmart, Costco, Busch Stadium, River City hotel and casino, and Schnucks. See all of the businesses here.