Six Flags St. Louis opens Monday with social distancing guidelines

EUREKA, Mo. – A St. Louis summer staple will open for the season Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Six Flags St. Louis will open in “preview mode” from June 22 to June 24 where the park will only allow members and season pass holders to enter. Then the park will open to the public at a reduced rate.

All guests must make an online reservation with an entry time prior to showing up.

As guests enter they will have their temperature checked by a new thermal imaging system. They will also go through a new security screening with “touchless bag checks.” Once in the park, there will be mobile food ordering. All guests and employees are required to wear a mask while in the park.

The theme park said these measures are being used to reduce the number of people in line and better manage social distancing.