Six Flags St. Louis opens to the general public

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis opened to the general public Friday after opening to members and season pass holders Monday.

The early opening gave the park an opportunity to implement the new CDC guidelines.

Six Flags doesn’t give out attendance numbers but they said they were pleased with the turnout of loyal visitors who are members and season pass holders.

A spokesperson said they have reservations scheduled through September, but there are openings every day for anyone wanting to make a reservation.

All visitors three and older must wear a mask, but there are five mask free zones you can sit in for a while without the mask and still be socially distanced.

Six Flags is offering a welcome back special discount ticket of 50 percent off.