Six Flags St. Louis plans to reopen in mid-May

EUREKA, Mo. – As the St. Louis region experiences beautiful weather, fans of Six Flags St. Louis are really missing the exhilarating rides they would be on during this season.

This is the perfect time for the adventures and excitement of an amusement park. The Six Flags pushed back their opening date on March 30 and membership holders are wondering what’s next.

“It is such a great time this season right now before it’s too sweltering hot,” said Julie Ferguson, a membership holder. “Having it closed; we have been really wondering what’s going to happen with our membership.”

The amusement park has been communicating with fans via social media and newsletters. The latest is saying Six Flags St. Louis delayed opening and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter.

The park says there are no reported cases there, but safety is their top priority.

Many with season tickets and memberships commented on their social media with questions.

“My husband has been really actively searching online for any kind of information as to when it’s going to reopen,” Ferguson said.

The parks website says, “For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags St. Louis Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.”

Teens who made money working at the park are also in limbo.

“For some of them, it is a big deal for their income to help with their family, so I just keep thinking about them too,” Ferguson said.

“I’m just hoping the sooner the better, they can get back to work and we can go have fun.”