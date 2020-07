ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Six people are hurt after an early morning accident in north St. Louis. Four vehicles were involved in the crash which happened just after 12:30 am on Page Boulevard at North Skinker Parkway.

One person was treated for a head injury. Five others went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Accident with injuries—PAGE BLVD / SKINKER PKWY St Louis Missouri pic.twitter.com/ePNzcvQIwM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 7, 2020

MVA https://t.co/YDG47dPekk — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 7, 2020