Six-year-old shot in the hand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police tell FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet that a six-year-old boy was shot in the hand near the intersection of Adelaide and Rosalie in the O’Fallon neighborhood of north St. Louis. They were notified about the shooting at around 9:00 am today. The child was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital

This is a breaking news story. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

