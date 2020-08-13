Six-year-old shot in the hand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police tell FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet that a six-year-old boy was shot in the hand near the intersection of Adelaide and Rosalie in the O’Fallon neighborhood of north St. Louis. They were notified about the shooting at around 9:00 am today. The child was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital

This is a breaking news story. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Just moments later, @FOX2now crews saw @SLMPD speed off to another scene about a mile away at Sacramento and Clarence.



The street is sectioned off as police respond to a shooting. We are working to learn more. @FOX2now @KPLR11 #fox2now #kplr pic.twitter.com/22Yv7tfA8Z — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 13, 2020

