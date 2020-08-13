ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police tell FOX 2 reporter Blair Ledet that a six-year-old boy was shot in the hand near the intersection of Adelaide and Rosalie in the O’Fallon neighborhood of north St. Louis. They were notified about the shooting at around 9:00 am today. The child was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital
This is a breaking news story. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.
Latest headlines:
- Sisters separated by orphanages, foster homes are reunited after 46 years
- Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities
- Six-year-old shot in the hand in St. Louis
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own
- St. Louis Zoo temporarily closing children’s area for several years starting in October