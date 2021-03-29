Sixth-grader receives free piano on International Piano Day from Pianos for People

ST. LOUIS – In honor of International Piano Day, the nonprofit Pianos for People will deliver its 300th free piano Monday.
Pianos for People gives free refurbished pianos and lessons to those who can not afford them.
Pamoja Preparatory Academy Sixth-grader Amani Dugger has been playing piano for five years and is a student at Pianos for People located at 3138 Cherokee Street. She practices at home on a small keyboard that has less than the standard 88 keys.
Dugger’s 44-inch Hamilton Studio Piano is coming from Ballwin resident Laurie Bowen who received the piano as a gift for her 45th birthday in 2008.