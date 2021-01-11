Skies remain cloudy for this January Monday

ST. LOUIS – Nine of the ten days so far in January have been cloudy and Monday will make it 10 of 11.
Cloudy skies will rule for much of Monday before some clearing tries to take hold late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s Monday morning and reach the mid-30s by late Monday. Skies will continue to slowly clear overnight with a low in the mid-20s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly sunny for a change and much warmer. Temperatures will reach 50 Tuesday and jump into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday before they take a dip late in the week.
