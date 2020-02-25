Skip the lines, CLEAR opens at St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS - New biometric security screening is open at St. Louis Lambert Airport.
The system referred to as CLEAR is now in use in Terminal Two, the section of the airport that houses Southwest Airlines.
It identifies passengers by their fingerprints and iris of their eyes. This screening is only available to those who sign up and pay the yearly fee of $179 allowing them to get through security quicker.
The service will expand to terminal one next month.
Travelers are benefiting with expedited checkpoint passage in Terminal 2 on the first day for @Clear using #biometrics. #CLEAR will open at A and C checkpoints in the coming days. #airports #security #stlairport #stlouis #missourihttps://t.co/Qu7dCyTrCw pic.twitter.com/LkBg8KeiKQ
— STL Airport (@flystl) February 24, 2020