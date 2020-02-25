Skip the lines, CLEAR opens at St. Louis Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New biometric security screening is open at St. Louis Lambert Airport.

The system referred to as CLEAR is now in use in Terminal Two, the section of the airport that houses Southwest Airlines.

It identifies passengers by their fingerprints and iris of their eyes. This screening is only available to those who sign up and pay the yearly fee of $179 allowing them to get through security quicker.

The service will expand to terminal one next month.