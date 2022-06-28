ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured a beautiful shot of the full supermoon at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

July’s full moon is called the buck moon because it coincides with the height of the season in which male deer grow new antlers. It is also known as the “thunder moon” because thunderstorms are so frequent during this month.

In 2022, the full moons of May, June, July, and August all qualify as supermoons reaching 90 percent of perigee, when the moon is the closest to Earth.