Skyview Drive-in allowed to start showing movies in May

BELLEVILLE, IL – Families looking for a fun activity may consider heading to the Skyview Drive-in Movie Theater. The theater posted on its Facebook page today that it will be allowed to open May 1st.

The theater says in its post that only one car will park between a pole. People can bring lawn chairs and sit next to their vehicles because cars will be more than 6 feet apart.

The women’s restroom will be closed to prevent crowding. The men’s room will only allow four people in at a time. There will be portable restrooms on site.

You can reserve spots, but large crowds are expected to plan early.