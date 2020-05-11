Skyview Drive-In allows people to get outdoors while maintaining social distancing

BELLEVILLE, IL – Rules, and regulations have stopped movie buffs from enjoying the atmosphere of the movies.

In Belleville, the Skyview Drive-in movie theatre is allowing family fun with social distancing.

People packed the line once they heard movies were coming back to the big screen

“We’re going to sell out,” said Steve Bloomer, the owner of the Skyview Drive-in Theatre.

“We have to get here really early because the lines are already really long,” said Gabby Garland, a customer at the theatre.

After a month of seclusion, people are anxious to be entertained.

“This was like the only thing to look forward to,” said Garland.

“The response to our reserved tickets has been overwhelming,” said Bloomer.

Another plus is the comfort of knowing you can truly keep your distance.

Skyview Drive-in is making changes to keep people safe.

They are not opening the concession stand; they’ll have curbside food on the patio.

They will not use inside restrooms. Instead, they have mobile restrooms set up. The outdoor theatre is making a way for people to be social safely.

“It’s kind of pinned up demand. It’s something for families to get out of the house and do rather than go to Walmart and that be your family outing.” Said Bloomer.

“This is a cool way to get out of the house and have something to do and stay out a little bit later,” said Garland.

The popcorn is popping, a couple of classics are rolling, and people are just feet away.

“Here, it’s completely normal to have a conversation with the people in your vicinity… watching and looking up at the stars,” Bloomer said. “It’s just a totally different experience.”