Skyview Drive-in opens for season Friday

BELLEVILLE, Ill.– The Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater is opening tonight for the season and is showing Godzilla vs Kong during the movie’s opening weekend. That screen will also show Pacific Rim.
The second screen will show Tom and Jerry then The Croods; A New Age on Saturday. There is one reserved spot on this screen for tonight and three for Sunday.
The reserved spots cost an additional $10. To reserve a spot, you need to send an email to skyviewdrivein@att.net and tell them which movie you want to see and if you have a vehicle that is taller than 5’3″. The requests begin the Monday of each week at noon. If you send it early it will not be accepted.
Tickets are $10/person and children under 12 are free. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. You can get more information on Skyview’s website.